Philanthropy
Done correctly, setting up a scholarship is both noble and profitable.
Make a habit of pulling at heartstrings instead of purse strings: Shifting your focus from money to meaning can pay dividends.
Big-name companies like Google are doubling down on corporate philanthropy. Here's how you can follow suit, no matter what your size.
These successful business owners shared their fortunes for the greater good.
Benefiting society is a competitive advantage.
More From This Topic
Ready For Anything
Storytelling isn't just for selling products. It can also be used to generate funds for a cause that breaks your heart.
Bill Gates
It's not about net worth or name recognition.
Leadership experience and resume boosting are only some of the advantages you'll gain. You might also change someone's life -- literally.
Telling your employees you'll match their donation to their favorite charity has a powerful psychological effect.
Entrepreneurs
Why are entrepreneurs so compelling and how does their value translate for good?
Ready For Anything
Charitable donations are good, but when it comes to impact, not all giving is created equal.
Holiday Parties
No, it's not. There's a lot of better ways to spend that money in the spirit of the holiday.
How a jewelry designer poured her passion into reviving devastated communities with new entrepreneurial projects.
