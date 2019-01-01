My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Philanthropy

How to Grow Your Business by Giving Away (Some of) the Profits
Philanthropy

How to Grow Your Business by Giving Away (Some of) the Profits

Done correctly, setting up a scholarship is both noble and profitable.
Howard S. Dvorkin | 6 min read
How a Sense of Purpose Is Critical to Unleashing Your Company's Full Potential. Just Ask Patagonia.

How a Sense of Purpose Is Critical to Unleashing Your Company's Full Potential. Just Ask Patagonia.

Make a habit of pulling at heartstrings instead of purse strings: Shifting your focus from money to meaning can pay dividends.
Kevin O'Neill | 7 min read
How to Build Philanthropy Into Your Budget -- Even If You're Not Google

How to Build Philanthropy Into Your Budget -- Even If You're Not Google

Big-name companies like Google are doubling down on corporate philanthropy. Here's how you can follow suit, no matter what your size.
Kevin Xu | 5 min read
10 Wealthy Entrepreneurs Who Give the Most to Charity

10 Wealthy Entrepreneurs Who Give the Most to Charity

These successful business owners shared their fortunes for the greater good.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
Businesses Should Invest More in Society. Here's Where to Start.

Businesses Should Invest More in Society. Here's Where to Start.

Benefiting society is a competitive advantage.
Kathryn Wortsman | 5 min read

More From This Topic

How Masters of Marketing (Like You!) Can Help Fight Human Trafficking
Ready For Anything

How Masters of Marketing (Like You!) Can Help Fight Human Trafficking

Storytelling isn't just for selling products. It can also be used to generate funds for a cause that breaks your heart.
Nick Nanton | 7 min read
Bill Gates Reveals His Ultimate Measure of Success -- And How Warren Buffett Helped Him Realize It
Bill Gates

Bill Gates Reveals His Ultimate Measure of Success -- And How Warren Buffett Helped Him Realize It

It's not about net worth or name recognition.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
A 'Holiday' Thought: Philanthropic Involvement Can Advance your Career. Here's How.
Philanthropy

A 'Holiday' Thought: Philanthropic Involvement Can Advance your Career. Here's How.

Leadership experience and resume boosting are only some of the advantages you'll gain. You might also change someone's life -- literally.
Rhoden Monrose | 7 min read
10 Things You Should Know About Billionaire Philanthropist George Soros
Ready For Anything

10 Things You Should Know About Billionaire Philanthropist George Soros

On Wednesday, he was named Person of the Year by The Financial Times.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
To Fill Your Company's Empty Positions, Invest in Your Employees' Charitable Passions
Philanthropy

To Fill Your Company's Empty Positions, Invest in Your Employees' Charitable Passions

Telling your employees you'll match their donation to their favorite charity has a powerful psychological effect.
Debbie Wilkerson | 5 min read
Entrepreneurs Are the Celebrities of the Business World
Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs Are the Celebrities of the Business World

Why are entrepreneurs so compelling and how does their value translate for good?
Ben Erwin | 3 min read
Are Your Charitable Donations Getting to the Right People? Here's How to Be Sure.
Ready For Anything

Are Your Charitable Donations Getting to the Right People? Here's How to Be Sure.

Charitable donations are good, but when it comes to impact, not all giving is created equal.
Tiffany Delmore | 6 min read
Is That Holiday Party Really Worth It?
Holiday Parties

Is That Holiday Party Really Worth It?

No, it's not. There's a lot of better ways to spend that money in the spirit of the holiday.
Gene Marks | 5 min read
This Brooklyn Entrepreneur Was Shaken to Her Core by Nepal's Devastating Earthquake and Did Something Incredible

This Brooklyn Entrepreneur Was Shaken to Her Core by Nepal's Devastating Earthquake and Did Something Incredible

How a jewelry designer poured her passion into reviving devastated communities with new entrepreneurial projects.
Joan Oleck | 8 min read
The Most Fulfilling Way to Enjoy Your Success Is to Create a Lasting Legacy
Ready For Anything

The Most Fulfilling Way to Enjoy Your Success Is to Create a Lasting Legacy

Do good and you will be remembered fondly.
Jon Schumacher | 4 min read