Philips

Smart Home

Lighting That Adjusts as You Watch TV? It's Happening.

The SyFy channel has teamed up with Philips Hue light bulbs to offer TV watchers a more immersive experience that involves changing the color and brightness of the lights in their living rooms.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Samsung's Bluetooth-Only 'Smart Bulb' Is a Bit Dim

Better late than never. Kind of. The Korean electronics maker's dull-ish inaugural connected lightbulb doesn't exactly turn us on.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read