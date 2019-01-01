My Queue

5 College Degrees That Prepare You for Small-Business Success
Liberal arts degrees are a better foundation for entrepreneurship than many despairing graduates realize.
John Rampton | 4 min read
50 Motivational Quotes From Inspiring Women Leaders

These trailblazers and disruptors are an inspiration to us all.
Kristy Rampton | 11 min read
5 Reasons Why Philosophy Majors Make Great Entrepreneurs

When accomplished entrepreneurs like Reid Hoffman, Peter Thiel and Carly Fiorina credit their philosophy backgrounds for their success, you have to wonder if they're on to something.
Nicholas Miller | 5 min read
Here's My PSA: Life is a Gift

There is no rehearsal to life, so seize its opportunities while you can.
Joe De Sena | 5 min read
The Fast Food CEO Who Made Fat Great Again

This company made high-calorie meals a profitable statement -- and a striking blow against political correctness.
Joe Keohane | 15+ min read

'Nothing Changes If Nothing Changes,' This CEO Explains
Marc Baumann, president and CEO of SP+, discusses the importance of changing your habits for success.
BizCast | 2 min read
40 Core Philosophies From Famous Marketers in History
Some of its wisest teachings are hundreds of years old.
Courtney Seiter | 15+ min read
Success Is Easy -- Just Give Up
You only find the most elusive things in life when you've given up searching for them.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
4 Ways to Have an Edge When Competing for a Startup Job
Getting a job, any job, is not an easy task, but preparing for the interview isn't a mystery. Master these aspects to get into the next round.
Fan Bi | 4 min read
Use Givers Gain as a Networking Personal Standard -- Not as an Excuse to Criticize Others
Ivan Misner, founder of Business Network International, explains how this philosophy based on the law of reciprocity works only when self-applied.
2 min read
Only By Bridging Science and Spirituality Will We Find True Joy and Meaning in Life
Dr. Dragos of Amazing University says that in order for us to create a future of abundance, we have to embrace both aspects of who we really are.
1 min read
3 Ways to Make Your Next Failure a Learning Opportunity
Why you need to 'fail fast to succeed.'
Bruce Cazenave | 5 min read
How This Travel Company Scored Big by Playing It Safe
Meet one of the companies on the E360 index that fits in the 'controllers' category.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Why the 'Everyone Gets a Trophy' Philosophy Needs to Die
Advertising mogul Jordan Zimmerman says kids need to be taught what it means to win and lose.
Tracy Byrnes | 6 min read
What a Famous Artist Taught Me About Business
Here's how I applied the wisdom of Giovanni DeCunto to grow as an entrepreneur.
Stacey Alcorn | 4 min read

Philosophy is often a critical element of entrepreneurial success. Entrepreneurs create their own philosophies or are inspired by others to investigate and actualize principles of business, knowledge and life. 