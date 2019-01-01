My Queue

Phishing

5 Simple Yet Effective Ways to Increase Data Security
Cybersecurity

5 Simple Yet Effective Ways to Increase Data Security

According to the Better Business Bureau, U.S. small businesses lost an average $79,841 from cyberattacks in 2017. What are you doing about this in 2019?
Brian Hughes | 5 min read
Do You Know Your Risk of Cyberattack?

Do You Know Your Risk of Cyberattack?

Small businesses are a primary target, federal officials warn. Here's how to assess your own risks -- and minimize them.
David Wagner | 5 min read
Why Your Innocent Office Printer May Be a Target For Hackers

Why Your Innocent Office Printer May Be a Target For Hackers

There are two types of companies: those that have discovered security breaches and those that don't yet know they've been breached.
Kevin Pickhardt | 7 min read
After Docs Phishing Scam, Google to Call Out Unverified Apps

After Docs Phishing Scam, Google to Call Out Unverified Apps

Google is rolling out a new 'unverified app' warning screen, which will appear when you encounter web apps Google has not confirmed as authentic.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
Feds Investigate Cyberattack on U.S. Power Plants

Feds Investigate Cyberattack on U.S. Power Plants

The malware appears to come from several phishing campaigns, according to the FBI and Department of Homeland Security.
Tom Brant | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Google Delaying Some Gmail Messages to Quell Phishing
Google

Google Delaying Some Gmail Messages to Quell Phishing

Google's machine learning model in Gmail 'selectively delays messages … to perform rigorous phishing analysis.'
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
WannaCry Ransomware: What You Need to Know
Cybercrime

WannaCry Ransomware: What You Need to Know

If you've been wondering what WannaCry is and if you're at risk, here's the lowdown.
Chloe Albanesius | 5 min read
Don't Fall for This Google Docs Phishing Scam
Phishing

Don't Fall for This Google Docs Phishing Scam

The 'highly sophisticated' phishing campaign appears to have hit a number of journalists, along with individuals from other industries.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
The Biggest Threats in Your Inbox
Cybersecurity

The Biggest Threats in Your Inbox

Email communication still reigns supreme, and that means it's the preferred 'in' for cyber attacks.
Joe Ross | 4 min read
Security Awareness Training is Essential for Small Businesses
Cybersecurity

Security Awareness Training is Essential for Small Businesses

Educate your staff in the ways of cybersecurity to avoid any potential data breaches.
Robert Siciliano | 3 min read
How to Keep Yourself Safe From Fake LinkedIn Profiles
Linkedin

How to Keep Yourself Safe From Fake LinkedIn Profiles

Pay attention to spelling, grammar, work history and photos.
Carol Roth | 4 min read
5 Types of Employees Often Targeted By Phishing Attacks
Cybersecurity

5 Types of Employees Often Targeted By Phishing Attacks

Different kinds of phishing victims usually see different lures and techniques used to land them.
Jack Danahy | 6 min read
Secure Your Startup Against Phishers With These 3 Tips
Phishing

Secure Your Startup Against Phishers With These 3 Tips

You didn't take candy from strangers when you were a kid; don't take the bait as an adult.
Daniel Riedel | 5 min read
4 Cybersecurity Best Practices for Your Organization
Data Breach

4 Cybersecurity Best Practices for Your Organization

Protect your company from the growing concern of data breaches.
Eric Basu | 4 min read
Cyber Fraudsters Reap $2.3 Billion Through Email Wire-Transfer Scams
Cybercrime

Cyber Fraudsters Reap $2.3 Billion Through Email Wire-Transfer Scams

The cases involved some 17,642 businesses of all sizes scattered across at least 79 countries, according to the FBI.
Reuters | 2 min read