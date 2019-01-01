My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

phone analytics

Why the PR Industry Must Become More Data Focused
Data Analysis

Why the PR Industry Must Become More Data Focused

Chief marketing officers in other industries are mulling tremendous troves of data. Why not PR firms?
Zach Cutler | 3 min read
Phone Analytics Are Changing the Future of Marketing

Phone Analytics Are Changing the Future of Marketing

With a deeper understanding of what happens with customers on the phone, your business can gain more of a competitive edge.
Lucinda Honeycutt | 5 min read