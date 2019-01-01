There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Phone Sales
Sales Strategies
Loosen up, crack a couple of jokes and make your sales calls a pleasant chat.
Success does require leaving your comfort zone. Start cold calling potential clients.
The difference between the right call and the wrong call equates to comparing a photo taken from your phone with a piece of art.
Many software tools help identify the selling activities that are predictive of success.
Phones sales have moved from the call center to the field but can be as effective as ever with proper management.
More From This Topic
Marketing
Hold the phone. We're more patient than you think, especially if marketers pull these tricks.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?