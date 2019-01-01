My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Phones

Improve How Your Business Communicates for as Low as $20 a Month
Communications

Improve How Your Business Communicates for as Low as $20 a Month

Check out this internal communication system that spans both devices and locales when necessary, and without spending a fortune.
StackCommerce | 3 min read
Study: Drivers Use Their Phones During 88 Percent of Trips

Study: Drivers Use Their Phones During 88 Percent of Trips

The study, by analytics firm Zendrive, found that 'Americans use their phones nearly every single time they get behind the wheel.'
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
This Tiny $100 Bed Charges Your Phone -- and Helped Me Get My Best Night's Sleep in Weeks

This Tiny $100 Bed Charges Your Phone -- and Helped Me Get My Best Night's Sleep in Weeks

The Phone Bed is exactly what you'd expect: A tiny wooden bed with silk sheets, for your phone.
Avery Hartmans | 6 min read
5 Phone Answering Mistakes That Drive Away Customers

5 Phone Answering Mistakes That Drive Away Customers

Make sure your automated system is simple and your live attendants are friendly.
Steve Harvey | 5 min read
The Birth of the Star Speakerphone

The Birth of the Star Speakerphone

Polycom's co-founder reflects on the early days and offers advice.
Yaniv Masjedi | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Samsung Halts Note 7 Production After New Fire Scare
Samsung

Samsung Halts Note 7 Production After New Fire Scare

In a regulatory filing, Samsung said it was 'adjusting' shipments of Note 7s to allow for inspections and stronger quality control due to some devices catching fire.
Reuters | 4 min read
Good Call: This App Let's Virtual Teams Stay Connected
The Fix

Good Call: This App Let's Virtual Teams Stay Connected

This app lets you have multiple business lines and features in your pocket.
David Port | 3 min read
Google Fiber Now Offers Phone Service
Google

Google Fiber Now Offers Phone Service

The service is set to provide unlimited local and nationwide calls for $10 per month.
Reuters | 1 min read
Google Leads $75 Million Investment in Phone Fraud Startup
Fraud

Google Leads $75 Million Investment in Phone Fraud Startup

Pindrop, founded in 2011, is a voice security company that combats fraud by analyzing and assigning risk to phone calls.
Robert Hackett | 3 min read
Running Out of Space on Your iPhone? Here's What to Delete and How.
iPhone

Running Out of Space on Your iPhone? Here's What to Delete and How.

Step-by-step directions on how to free up enough space to upgrade to iOS 9.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Stop Everything: The iPhone 6S and 6S Plus Are Now in Stores
iPhone

Stop Everything: The iPhone 6S and 6S Plus Are Now in Stores

The hunt is on. Where to get your hands on Apple's newest smartphones today, maybe even if you didn't pre-order.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Study: We Know We're Total Jerks With Our Phones and We Don't Care
Smartphones

Study: We Know We're Total Jerks With Our Phones and We Don't Care

Put down the phone, Rudy rude. New findings confirm what we already know: Cell phone etiquette in America is appalling.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Time Warner Cable Ordered to Pay Texas Woman Nearly $230,000 for 'Egregious' Robocalling
Customer Service

Time Warner Cable Ordered to Pay Texas Woman Nearly $230,000 for 'Egregious' Robocalling

Araceli King will receive $1,500 for each of the 153 robocalls she received from the company over the course of a year.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
In These New Cars, Your Phone Gets Its Own Air Conditioner
Technology

In These New Cars, Your Phone Gets Its Own Air Conditioner

This chill new Chevy feature keeps the gadget you can't live without cool.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
When It Comes to Sales, the Phone Is Your Most Powerful Tool
Sales Strategies

When It Comes to Sales, the Phone Is Your Most Powerful Tool

Here are three simple, yet important tips on how to handle phone calls properly and help you increase your business immediately.
Grant Cardone | 5 min read