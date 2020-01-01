Phool.co

IIT-Kanpur-Backed Phool.co Raises $1.4 Mn In Pre Series A Round
Funding

IIT-Kanpur-Backed Phool.co Raises $1.4 Mn In Pre Series A Round

The funding was led by IAN Fund and San Francisco-based Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation
Debarghya Sil | 3 min read