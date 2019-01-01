photo apps

My Queue

Your Photo Tells Potential Clients a Lot. Here's How to Make It Say Exactly the Right Things.
Two Princeton psychologists say it takes one-tenth of a second to judge a person's character, even in a photo. So, use that time well.
Sharon Haver | 8 min read
How to Create the Stunning Visuals Critical to Startup Success

Tools you can use everyday to enhance your online presence to efficiently connect with consumers.
Rehan Ijaz | 5 min read
Instagram Cooks Up 3 New Filters With a Side of Emoji Hashtags

#MoreIsBetter
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read