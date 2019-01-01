My Queue

Want to Grow a Photography Business? Look Beyond the Picture.

How to stand out in a crowded industry.
Jill Schiefelbein | 6 min read
New Jersey Photographer Often Provokes Tears of Joy at Her Boutique Family Portrait Studio

Former freelance photographer Brittany DeMaio gets to create moving moments for parents and kids full-time at her Little Nest Portraits franchise.
Erin Schultz | 6 min read
Hiring a Professional Photographer? Consider These 3 Things First.

Look to photography organizations online, and be sure to watch out for copyright issues and unexpected costs.
Jeff Rojas | 10 min read
This New App Lets Everybody Edit Photos Like the Pros

Astropad Mini turns your iPhone into a professional-grade graphics tablet.
Lisa Eadicicco | 3 min read
Art or Theft? Famous Artist Sells Instagram Shots for $100,000.

Richard Prince has outraged photographers.
Jeff John Roberts | 4 min read

The Do's and Don'ts for Taking the Perfect LinkedIn Profile Picture

How you choose to present yourself in that tiny square can reveal a lot to your professional contacts. Here's some advice from a LinkedIn career expert and a professional photographer.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
5 Ways to Make Your Instagram Photos Stand Out

Approaching your subjects the way a photojournalist would can help you tell your story with greater success -- and fewer headaches.
Lisa Arledge Powell | 3 min read
14 Amazingly Free Stock Photo Websites

Looking for the perfect image for your next project? Try some of these free online resources.
Casey Ark | 5 min read