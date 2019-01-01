My Queue

Photography

Learn How to Turn a Profit With Photography
Learn How to Turn a Profit With Photography

Expert Kevin Kubota teaches you how to turn a hobby into a new gig.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
This Instagram Photographer Snaps Gorgeous Photos of Cozy Cabins and Fall Foliage. He Also Charges $5,000 Per Post.

Kyle Finn Dempsey's feed is a love letter to the northeast, brimming with homey log cabins, aerial shots of changing leaves and classic vehicles driving along snow-lined roads.
Hayden Field | 8 min read
Looking at Very Old Photos Has Changed My Perspective on Business and Life in General

Shorpy.com is entirely photos of people in ordinary life long ago dealing with the same sort of stuff we deal with now.
Gene Marks | 6 min read
6 Entrepreneurial Ways for Teens to Make Money

Youth's carefree years are the best for exploring entrepreneurial possibilities and realities -- before adulthood raises the stakes.
Brennan Agranoff | 5 min read
Want a Billion-Dollar Brand? Invest in Quality Photography.

Kylie Jenner has taught us that a picture is worth more than a thousand words. It can also help you build a billion-dollar company.
Carol Sankar | 6 min read

How This Artist Makes Money Off YouTube Without Brand Sponsorships
How This Artist Makes Money Off YouTube Without Brand Sponsorships

Landscape photographer Thomas Heaton says he's successful because of this decision, not in spite of it.
Lydia Belanger | 12 min read
Your Photo Tells Potential Clients a Lot. Here's How to Make It Say Exactly the Right Things.
Two Princeton psychologists say it takes one-tenth of a second to judge a person's character, even in a photo. So, use that time well.
Sharon Haver | 8 min read
How to Make a Video Like a Professional for Under $250
How to Make a Video Like a Professional for Under $250

Video marketing is an essential selling and marketing tool for any business.
Kimberly de Silva | 6 min read
A Snapshot of Online Image Theft (Infographic)
A Snapshot of Online Image Theft (Infographic)

Thanks to social media and blogs, image theft is a major issue.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
This Ad Agency Head Spends Half His Time Taking Photos for Instagram. Here's Why He Doesn't Consider It a Side Hustle.
This Ad Agency Head Spends Half His Time Taking Photos for Instagram. Here's Why He Doesn't Consider It a Side Hustle.

Jason M. Peterson has blurred the distinction between creating content for himself vs. for his clients.
Lydia Belanger | 15+ min read
This Photographer's Distinctive Food Art Often Gets Stolen. Here's How She Stands Up for Herself and Stays Positive.
This Photographer's Distinctive Food Art Often Gets Stolen. Here's How She Stands Up for Herself and Stays Positive.

Brittany Wright of @wrightkitchen built a business around Instagram, but she's seeking ways to reclaim ownership of her work that's been lifted from the platform.
Lydia Belanger | 15+ min read
4 Ways to Make Visual Search Work for Your Customers and Your Company
4 Ways to Make Visual Search Work for Your Customers and Your Company

Don't get caught on the wrong side of history. Plan your next steps now.
Constance Aguilar | 4 min read
Want to Grow a Photography Business? Look Beyond the Picture.
Want to Grow a Photography Business? Look Beyond the Picture.

How to stand out in a crowded industry.
Jill Schiefelbein | 6 min read
Instagram Tips for the Photo Obsessed
Instagram Tips for the Photo Obsessed

Instagram is about more than selfies and brunch shots; here's how to make the most out of the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app.
Chandra Steele | 15+ min read
Curate, License or Create? A Guide to Sourcing the Ideal Images and Video for Your Marketing Strategy.
Curate, License or Create? A Guide to Sourcing the Ideal Images and Video for Your Marketing Strategy.

Finding or creating the right images to illustrate your brand's story can be just as much work as crafting your message.
Jeff Rojas | 8 min read