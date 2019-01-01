My Queue

Physics

In the Lick of Time: Scientists Create Cool New Ice Cream That Resists Melting
We all scream for ice cream that doesn't drearily drip down the cone. All hail the brilliant biophysics brains who finally solved this sweet problem.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Everything You Need to Know About Leadership You Learned in Physics Class

The basic lessons we learned in physics class tell you everything you need to do to run a successful business. Hit the books.
Ray Hennessey | 7 min read
Nobel Prize for Physics Goes to Inventors of Low-Energy LED Light

An American and two Japanese scientists won the 2014 prize for inventing a new energy-efficient and environment-friendly light source.
Reuters | 4 min read
Englert and Higgs Win Nobel Prize in Physics After String of Delays

Francois Englert and Peter W. Higgs were jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences after a series of unusual delays.
Lyneka Little | 2 min read