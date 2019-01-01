There are no Videos in your queue.
piloting
Leadership
Last week's Amazon plane crash in the waters off Houston reminds us that life-and-death decisions happen in multiple contexts.
A student pilot is taught to expect changes and work to stay ahead of any that might come. Business leaders should take note.
Think of product development like a cooking show: Try it before you serve it.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
