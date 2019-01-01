My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

pinkvilla

The Founder of This Bollywood Gossip Website Missed Her Daily Dose When She Moved to the US, So She Decided to Start Her Own
Bollywood business

The Founder of This Bollywood Gossip Website Missed Her Daily Dose When She Moved to the US, So She Decided to Start Her Own

PinkVilla's Nandini Shenoy counts her tech background as an advantage, but content undoubtedly comes first
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
How This Fashion and Lifestyle Enthusiast Coded her Future Into Curating Content For Bollywood News

How This Fashion and Lifestyle Enthusiast Coded her Future Into Curating Content For Bollywood News

Shenoy's eureka moment came when in 2009 some photos of actor Sonam Kapoor that were posted on Pinkvilla went viral.
Aashika Jain | 2 min read