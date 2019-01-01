My Queue

4 Pinterest Hacks You Can Adopt to Drive Traffic to Your Blog
Pinterest

4 Pinterest Hacks You Can Adopt to Drive Traffic to Your Blog

If you didn't know it already, Pinterest is a blogger's best friend. So, turn your blog posts into pins.
Syed Balkhi | 5 min read
Pinterest Co-Founder Shares the Simple Step He Took to Transform His Communication Style

Pinterest Co-Founder Shares the Simple Step He Took to Transform His Communication Style

Evan Sharp explains how the click of a button made a major difference.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
4 Unexpected Social Media Platforms to Grow Your Brand Awareness

4 Unexpected Social Media Platforms to Grow Your Brand Awareness

It's time to look beyond social media powerhouses like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
Gabriel Shaoolian | 5 min read
5 Acts of Mental Discipline to Maintain the Positive Mindset Success Requires

5 Acts of Mental Discipline to Maintain the Positive Mindset Success Requires

Entrepreneurship will knock you off-kilter once in a while. You need a plan for dealing with it.
Jolie Dawn | 7 min read
Most YouTube Influencers Still Don't Disclose Sponsored Deals, Study Says

Most YouTube Influencers Still Don't Disclose Sponsored Deals, Study Says

Same goes for Pinterest influencers, according to this Princeton study.
Mariella Moon | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Can Social Media Persuade You to Spend More Money?
Social Media

Can Social Media Persuade You to Spend More Money?

Research says, Yes! Moreover, which platform users prefer indicates how much they will spend.
Jeremy Diamond | 6 min read
4 Success Lessons From the Entrepreneur Who Quietly Grew Pinterest Into a $12 Billion Company
Entrepreneurs

4 Success Lessons From the Entrepreneur Who Quietly Grew Pinterest Into a $12 Billion Company

Ben Silberman left a safe and lucrative job at Google to start a company. When it failed, he started another one that succeeded big time.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
How to Turn Your Company's Pinterest Efforts Into a Lead-Generation Machine
Pinterest

How to Turn Your Company's Pinterest Efforts Into a Lead-Generation Machine

By thinking like a search engine marketer, you just might discover a powerful new marketing channel.
AJ Agrawal | 5 min read
Groupon Co-Founder's New Healthcare Startup Raises $70 Million
News and Trends

Groupon Co-Founder's New Healthcare Startup Raises $70 Million

Plus, Target and Pinterest are partnering up and a recruiting startup raises $7.5 million in a series A round.
Venturer | 2 min read
3 Super Simple Pinterest Strategies to Quickly Grow Your Website's Traffic
Pinterest

3 Super Simple Pinterest Strategies to Quickly Grow Your Website's Traffic

Learn how to turn this often-neglected platform into your own marketing powerhouse -- no matter which niche or industry you're in.
Melyssa Griffin | 13 min read
Watch Live to Learn About the Underrated Platform That Could Massively Grow Your Audience
Pinterest

Watch Live to Learn About the Underrated Platform That Could Massively Grow Your Audience

It's time to look beyond Google and Facebook.
Andrea Huspeni | 3 min read
5 Essentials for Connecting With Your Ideal Target Market on Social Media
Target Markets

5 Essentials for Connecting With Your Ideal Target Market on Social Media

Half the world is online. Your job is finding the fraction of them who will respond to what you are offering.
Lesya Liu | 6 min read
Social Video Throwdown: Pinterest Enters the Ring With Facebook and Twitter
Social Media Marketing

Social Video Throwdown: Pinterest Enters the Ring With Facebook and Twitter

More options for video marketing can only be good news for marketers.
Aaron Agius | 5 min read
10 Surefire Tactics to Boost Pinterest Engagement
Pinterest

10 Surefire Tactics to Boost Pinterest Engagement

Pinterest users are more likely to buy more, and spend more, than users of any other social network.
Lesya Liu | 6 min read
How Kimra Luna Built Her Multi-Million-Dollar Business
Starting a Business

How Kimra Luna Built Her Multi-Million-Dollar Business

She went from desperate to dominating her industry in less than three years.
Kelsey Humphreys | 6 min read
Pinterest

Launched in 2010, Pinterest is a fast-growing social networking site that operates like an online bulletin board.

Users are able to "pin" their favorite pictures and organize them in theme-based collections called "boards." Users can also like, comment on and re-pin other people’s images to their boards.

Pinterest is open to individual users as well as companies and brands. The site is particularly popular among women users.

The company is based in Palo Alto, Calif., and was founded by Evan Sharp, Ben Silbermann and Paul Sciarra. Some of the company's venture investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Bessemer Venture Partners and FirstMark Capital.

