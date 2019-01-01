My Queue

Pitches

How to Sell an Idea to Your Boss (Infographic)

Check out these tips and tricks for pitching up the chain of command.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
How to Write a Great Pitch Email

A five-step guide to writing a to-the-point email that will grab your target's attention.
Natalie MacNeil | 2 min read
These 15 Companies Are Bringing Tech to Fashion

With these innovations in place, shopping for clothes online may not be daunting anymore.
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
How to Deliver a Successful Elevator Pitch

Being relatable and making your audience care are the first key steps.
Drew Johnson, Savannah Sanchez | 2 min read
This Founder Plans to Stop the Decline of Women in Tech

As a developer for 18 years, Telisa Daughtry grew bothered by the lack of women in the tech industry.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read

More From This Topic

Why This Startup Calls Itself the 'Expedia of Ground Transportation'

Watch Avi Wilensky, the founder of Up Hail, a web-based platform that finds and compares ground transportation services, pitch his idea to Entrepreneur.com's editorial director.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
How This Entrepreneur Hopes to Haunt His Customers

This young entrepreneur co-owns a haunted house that has become Northeast Ohio's 'Premier Haunted Attraction.'
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
This Startup Plans to Revolutionize the Way We Recycle Food

California Safe Soil pitched its food waste recycling technology to Entrepreneur.com editors at this year's Propeller Fest.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
This Entrepreneur Has a Plan to Get More Women Working in Tech

At this year's Propeller Fest tech meetup, Entrepreneur.com editors selected finalists who presented pitches for their businesses. This education startup made the top ten.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
This Startup Claims to Be the Leader in Real-Time Data Storytelling

This startup has a way to translate big data into a comprehensible format.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
How to Get a CEO to Answer Your Million-Dollar Question

Do your homework, be clear, and succinct in your message in order to honor the time of the executive.
Kari Warberg Block | 8 min read
Pitch Switch: Changing Sales Tactics Made This Reservation App Appealing to Restaurants

Greg Hong learned to hone his sales pitch over drinks. Save yourself the money and learn from his story.
Joe Robinson | 2 min read
The Bright Side of a Bad Pitch

VCs hear it all, but the bad ideas can be as worthwhile as the good ones.
Sam Hogg | 2 min read
Mistakes That Hold All Great Ideas Back

It's not about you.
Poornima Vijayashanker | 6 min read
To Get People to Back Your Ideas, First Find the Right People

Tap relationships – and needs – to get traction for your projects.
Poornima Vijayashanker | 4 min read