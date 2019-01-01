There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Pitches
Infographics
Check out these tips and tricks for pitching up the chain of command.
A five-step guide to writing a to-the-point email that will grab your target's attention.
With these innovations in place, shopping for clothes online may not be daunting anymore.
Being relatable and making your audience care are the first key steps.
As a developer for 18 years, Telisa Daughtry grew bothered by the lack of women in the tech industry.
More From This Topic
Startups
Watch Avi Wilensky, the founder of Up Hail, a web-based platform that finds and compares ground transportation services, pitch his idea to Entrepreneur.com's editorial director.
Startups
This young entrepreneur co-owns a haunted house that has become Northeast Ohio's 'Premier Haunted Attraction.'
Environment
California Safe Soil pitched its food waste recycling technology to Entrepreneur.com editors at this year's Propeller Fest.
Entrepreneurs
At this year's Propeller Fest tech meetup, Entrepreneur.com editors selected finalists who presented pitches for their businesses. This education startup made the top ten.
Entrepreneurs
This startup has a way to translate big data into a comprehensible format.
Entrepreneurship
Do your homework, be clear, and succinct in your message in order to honor the time of the executive.
Pitches
Greg Hong learned to hone his sales pitch over drinks. Save yourself the money and learn from his story.
Pitches
VCs hear it all, but the bad ideas can be as worthwhile as the good ones.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?