There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Pitching
Pitching
After doing stand-up for over four decades, the comedian knows how to work a room.
Chloe Alpert, CEO of Medinas Health, shares her pitch tips on this episode of 'How Success Happens.'
Six entrepreneurs look back on how they earned that pivotal first "Yes!"
Liven up your next presentation by incorporating some fun presentation ideas. You will enjoy presenting much more and your audience will thank you for it too.
To convince someone to buy into your ideas, you need to be able to think on your feet.
More From This Topic
Shelly Bell is disrupting pitch competitions by bringing capital directly to underrepresented entrepreneurs.
Entrepreneur LIVE!
These coaches can give you some great tips on how to turn a one-minute elevator pitch into something more.
Public Relations
When you dive into public relations, the spotlight will be on you.
Sales Strategies
Selling is not something just for the sales staff, nor is it some automatic phenomena. It's a skill any founder can and ought to acquire.
Shark Tank
Is your business worthy of fame? If so, pay attention to what the Sharks have to say ...
Ready For Anything
I've realized that I owe the corporate world a debt of gratitude. Skills I honed during those 17 years are serving me well in my new paradigm.
Often, male VCs just don't understand products for women -- or they need to ask their wife or daughters first.
Public Relations
Increase your success with the press by following this advice on pitching your business story.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?