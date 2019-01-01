My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Pitching

Bob Saget's Hilarious Tips for Delivering the Perfect Elevator Pitch
Pitching

Bob Saget's Hilarious Tips for Delivering the Perfect Elevator Pitch

After doing stand-up for over four decades, the comedian knows how to work a room.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
She Won $1 Million for Her Big Idea at WeWork's Global Pitch Competition. Here's How -- and Her Top Pitching Strategy. (Podcast)

She Won $1 Million for Her Big Idea at WeWork's Global Pitch Competition. Here's How -- and Her Top Pitching Strategy. (Podcast)

Chloe Alpert, CEO of Medinas Health, shares her pitch tips on this episode of 'How Success Happens.'
Hayden Field | 1 min read
How to Get Your First Big Win in Business

How to Get Your First Big Win in Business

Six entrepreneurs look back on how they earned that pivotal first "Yes!"
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
11 Fun Presentation Ideas That Will Help You Engage With Your Audience

11 Fun Presentation Ideas That Will Help You Engage With Your Audience

Liven up your next presentation by incorporating some fun presentation ideas. You will enjoy presenting much more and your audience will thank you for it too.
James Robinson | 2 min read
5 Ways to Become More Persuasive

5 Ways to Become More Persuasive

To convince someone to buy into your ideas, you need to be able to think on your feet.
Harrison Monarth | 7 min read

More From This Topic

How to Write an Elevator Pitch That'll Score You New Business
Ready For Anything

How to Write an Elevator Pitch That'll Score You New Business

Saying the wrong thing could cost you thousands.
GOBankingRates | 8 min read
How to Redefine the Pitch Competition for Black and Brown Female Founders

How to Redefine the Pitch Competition for Black and Brown Female Founders

Shelly Bell is disrupting pitch competitions by bringing capital directly to underrepresented entrepreneurs.
Alice | 2 min read
Want Some Help With Your Investment Pitch? These Business and Speaking Experts Can Help.
Entrepreneur LIVE!

Want Some Help With Your Investment Pitch? These Business and Speaking Experts Can Help.

These coaches can give you some great tips on how to turn a one-minute elevator pitch into something more.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
4 Tips to Launch Your First Effective PR Campaign
Public Relations

4 Tips to Launch Your First Effective PR Campaign

When you dive into public relations, the spotlight will be on you.
Danielle Sabrina | 5 min read
The Submissions We Received for Our Video Pitch Competition Were Terrible -- Don't Make the Same Mistakes
Pitching Investors

The Submissions We Received for Our Video Pitch Competition Were Terrible -- Don't Make the Same Mistakes

We had to cancel the competition because the videos were so bad.
Sandy Sheerin | 5 min read
A Wake-Up (Sales) Call to Entrepreneurs
Sales Strategies

A Wake-Up (Sales) Call to Entrepreneurs

Selling is not something just for the sales staff, nor is it some automatic phenomena. It's a skill any founder can and ought to acquire.
Gregg Schwartz | 6 min read
'Shark Tank' Investors Reveal Top 5 Tips to Make Your Business Famous
Shark Tank

'Shark Tank' Investors Reveal Top 5 Tips to Make Your Business Famous

Is your business worthy of fame? If so, pay attention to what the Sharks have to say ...
Eric 'ERock' Christopher | 12 min read
7 Corporate Skills to Take With You Into Entrepreneurship
Ready For Anything

7 Corporate Skills to Take With You Into Entrepreneurship

I've realized that I owe the corporate world a debt of gratitude. Skills I honed during those 17 years are serving me well in my new paradigm.
Ellevate | 5 min read
How to Get Male Venture Capitalists to Invest in Your Female-Targeted Product

How to Get Male Venture Capitalists to Invest in Your Female-Targeted Product

Often, male VCs just don't understand products for women -- or they need to ask their wife or daughters first.
Haley Hoffman Smith | 7 min read
Pitching 101: Reaching Out to the Media and Getting Them to Bite
Public Relations

Pitching 101: Reaching Out to the Media and Getting Them to Bite

Increase your success with the press by following this advice on pitching your business story.
Jessica Abo | 6 min read