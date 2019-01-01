My Queue

Pivot

Can We Stop Pivoting Already?
Can We Stop Pivoting Already?

Odds are if you need to 'pivot,' either you made a major miscalculation or you're just growing and adapting, not pivoting.
Ben Lamm | 7 min read
HelloFresh Thought People Wanted Beautiful Food. They Didn't.

After realizing its brand positioning wasn't resonating with customers, the company decided to mess things up a bit.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
How This Company Thrived by Ditching Most of Its Customers

By trying to create a luxe water bottle for the masses, Grayl built a product no audience wanted.
Clint Carter | 4 min read
Want to Change Your Business Model? Answer These 3 Questions.

Here are a few pointers on figuring out the best way to grow your business and keep it sustainable for years to come.
Adam Bornstein | 4 min read
After Nearly Bleeding to Death, This Founder's New Perspective on Life Helped Redefine Her Business

When Lauren Coles was diagnosed with a life- threatening condition called ectopic pregnancy, her life was full of regrets. Once she recovered, she decided to make a change.
Lauren Coles | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Is a Pivot Imminent? These 5 Signs Say 'Yes.'
Is a Pivot Imminent? These 5 Signs Say 'Yes.'

Remember: a pivot can be a good thing. Just ask Twitter, Groupon and Nintendo.
Larry Alton | 5 min read
Meet Your Market: 3 Ingredients to a Successful Launch
Meet Your Market: 3 Ingredients to a Successful Launch

The software entrepreneur explains the three stages that all successful startups share.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
On the Heels of Cutting a Third of Its Staff, Fab Buys a Finnish Furniture Company
On the Heels of Cutting a Third of Its Staff, Fab Buys a Finnish Furniture Company

The troubled ecommerce site paid ‘tens of millions' for an Ikea-like company that makes "Nordic interior design originals."
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Trim the Fat From Your Startup
Trim the Fat From Your Startup

The lean movement is often associated with big business, but its principles can work for small companies, too.
Ann C. Logue | 3 min read
How Changing Gears Stopped My Startup From Failing
How Changing Gears Stopped My Startup From Failing

For our series The Grind, the founder of Practice Makes Perfect discusses how pivoting helped him not fall into the category of failures.
Karim Abouelnaga | 4 min read
A Pivot Could Save Your Mobile App From Failing
A Pivot Could Save Your Mobile App From Failing

Make sure the first version of your app isn't its last by taking customer feedback into account and adapting.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read
Turn Around Your Business in 5 Steps
Turn Around Your Business in 5 Steps

As an entrepreneur you are going to face your fair share of challenges, some more dire than others. When times get tough, you are going to need to turnaround your business, develop a pivot strategy and get your company back on track. Here is how.
Chris Proulx | 4 min read
6 Signs It's Time to Turn Your Startup in a New Direction
6 Signs It's Time to Turn Your Startup in a New Direction

Few startup ideas are perfect; that's why it's important to recognize when you need a course correction in your idea, pitch, product or execution.
Paula Andruss | 9 min read
Why This 'Trep Will Start School in 2014
Why This 'Trep Will Start School in 2014

Entrepreneur caught up with its past 'Treps of the Year, Emerging Entrepreneur Jason Lucash, about how the year has changed him and how it's prepared him for 2014.
Kelly K. Spors | 4 min read