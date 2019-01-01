There are no Videos in your queue.
Pivot
Pivoting
Odds are if you need to 'pivot,' either you made a major miscalculation or you're just growing and adapting, not pivoting.
After realizing its brand positioning wasn't resonating with customers, the company decided to mess things up a bit.
By trying to create a luxe water bottle for the masses, Grayl built a product no audience wanted.
Here are a few pointers on figuring out the best way to grow your business and keep it sustainable for years to come.
When Lauren Coles was diagnosed with a life- threatening condition called ectopic pregnancy, her life was full of regrets. Once she recovered, she decided to make a change.
More From This Topic
Pivots
Remember: a pivot can be a good thing. Just ask Twitter, Groupon and Nintendo.
Ready to Launch
The software entrepreneur explains the three stages that all successful startups share.
Fab
The troubled ecommerce site paid 'tens of millions' for an Ikea-like company that makes "Nordic interior design originals."
Starting a Business
The lean movement is often associated with big business, but its principles can work for small companies, too.
Growth Strategies
For our series The Grind, the founder of Practice Makes Perfect discusses how pivoting helped him not fall into the category of failures.
Technology
Make sure the first version of your app isn't its last by taking customer feedback into account and adapting.
Growth Strategies
As an entrepreneur you are going to face your fair share of challenges, some more dire than others. When times get tough, you are going to need to turnaround your business, develop a pivot strategy and get your company back on track. Here is how.
Growth Strategies
Few startup ideas are perfect; that's why it's important to recognize when you need a course correction in your idea, pitch, product or execution.
Growth Strategies
Entrepreneur caught up with its past 'Treps of the Year, Emerging Entrepreneur Jason Lucash, about how the year has changed him and how it's prepared him for 2014.
