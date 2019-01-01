My Queue

Pivoting

How Large Enterprises Are Becoming More Agile and Saving Millions
Growth Strategies

How Large Enterprises Are Becoming More Agile and Saving Millions

Big corporations are starting to think like disruptors, adopting 'codeless integration' processes.
Anand Srinivasan | 4 min read
Can We Stop Pivoting Already?

Can We Stop Pivoting Already?

Odds are if you need to 'pivot,' either you made a major miscalculation or you're just growing and adapting, not pivoting.
Ben Lamm | 7 min read
Why the Ability to Change Gears Is an Entrepreneur's Most Valuable Skill

Why the Ability to Change Gears Is an Entrepreneur's Most Valuable Skill

Today's million-dollar idea might be tomorrow's flop, so you need to be ready to adapt.
David Kleinhandler | 6 min read
How This Business Leader's Focus on Local Turned His Business Around

How This Business Leader's Focus on Local Turned His Business Around

Getting over 430 locations on board was no easy feat.
BizCast | 2 min read
3 Things You Need to Know About Adapting to Succeed In the Business World

3 Things You Need to Know About Adapting to Succeed In the Business World

Adaptation is what stops failing from becoming failure.
Timothy Sykes | 3 min read

More From This Topic

When Pivoting Becomes a Pitfall
Pivots

When Pivoting Becomes a Pitfall

Whatever your problem was, a pivot done badly has big potential for making it worse.
Clate Mask | 3 min read
Preparing for the Next Stage of Growth
Growth Strategies

Preparing for the Next Stage of Growth

What to do when your business hits a plateau.
Clate Mask | 5 min read
4 Signs It's Time to Let Go of That Idea You Thought Was a Winner
Pivoting

4 Signs It's Time to Let Go of That Idea You Thought Was a Winner

Success requires that you never give up. Success also requires you stop kidding yourself about what isn't working.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
Is a Pivot Imminent? These 5 Signs Say 'Yes.'
Pivots

Is a Pivot Imminent? These 5 Signs Say 'Yes.'

Remember: a pivot can be a good thing. Just ask Twitter, Groupon and Nintendo.
Larry Alton | 5 min read
Changing Your Company's Culture in 3 Easy Steps
Company Culture

Changing Your Company's Culture in 3 Easy Steps

Whether it's like climbing a mountain or turning an ocean liner, your leadership is what makes it happen.
Phil La Duke | 3 min read
How ConsumerAffairs Survived Pivoting and Improved Profitability
Pivots

How ConsumerAffairs Survived Pivoting and Improved Profitability

Three key factors carried the company through the pivot process in order to slay the dragon.
Zac Carman | 6 min read
4 Tips for Setting Up a Successful Pivot Strategy
The Grind

4 Tips for Setting Up a Successful Pivot Strategy

When it comes to refocusing your business, you need to be smart about changing course.
David Chait | 4 min read
5 Quirky Businesses That Found the Perfect Niche
Quirky

5 Quirky Businesses That Found the Perfect Niche

Afraid that not enough mourners will show up at your funeral? There's an entrepreneur for that..
Han-Gwon Lung | 4 min read
4 Ways to Use New Revenue Streams to Grow Your Business (Plus a Pivoting Plan)
Growth Strategies

4 Ways to Use New Revenue Streams to Grow Your Business (Plus a Pivoting Plan)

Change is inevitable, so why not choose to pivot so you can grow your business in the direction you want?
Michael Glauser | 7 min read
Sometimes, After a Successful Run, It's Time to Switch Gears. Learn How to Pivot.
Pivoting

Sometimes, After a Successful Run, It's Time to Switch Gears. Learn How to Pivot.

Twitter and Tick are two famous examples of companies that took an opportunity to follow another path.
Lucinda Honeycutt | 5 min read