Tech Startups

Pixar's Co-Founders Heard 'No' 45 Times Before Steve Jobs Said 'Yes'

When it comes to entering the technology market, 'timing is everything,' says Alvy Ray Smith.
Kieron Johnson | 5 min read
Google Taps Pixar, Onion Staff to Give AI Assistant a Sense of Humor

The tech titan has reportedly hired joke writers to infuse the AI with a funny bone.
Stephanie Mlot | 2 min read
6 Content-Marketing Lessons 'Inside Out' Can Teach Us

Pixar's 'Inside Out' doesn't only entertain; it also teaches valuable lessons for content marketers.
Philip Masterson | 5 min read
6 Lessons Learned from Pixar Movies

While Pixar will always be renowned for its ability to visually-wow viewers, it would be foolish to ignore the many valuable takeaways, including plenty of lessons for entrepreneurs and business people.
Samuel Edwards | 5 min read
4 Ways Emotional Awareness Enhances Leadership Skills

Emotions influence how we see facts and interpret data. Wise leaders take that into account when making big decisions.
Terri Egan and Suzanne Lahl | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Culture

3 Companies That Do Culture Right and What You Can Learn From Them (Infographic)

Looking to improve your company culture? Google, Pixar and Patagonia have found formulas that work.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read