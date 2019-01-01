My Queue

Piyush Goyal

Hits & Misses of Budget 2019
Budget 2019

Hits & Misses of Budget 2019

In the last budget presentation before General Elections 2019, BJP aced the game, or did it?
Aastha Singal | 7 min read
Industry Leaders Speak about the Artificial Intelligence Boost in Budget 2019

Industry Leaders Speak about the Artificial Intelligence Boost in Budget 2019

Startups and businesses are excited about the inclusion of Artificial Intelligence in Budget 2019
Madhurima Roy | 3 min read
#Budget2019: Government Aims For Rural Industrialization

#Budget2019: Government Aims For Rural Industrialization

In the next 5 years, the government is aiming to build one lakh digital villages
Aastha Singal | 6 min read
The Digital Push of Narendra Modi Government

The Digital Push of Narendra Modi Government

Digital India has been getting boosted by the Government, will Budget 2019 see a bigger enhancement?
Madhurima Roy | 4 min read
What #Budget 2019 has in Store for the Agriculture Sector? Here's Govt's Big Announcement for Farmers

What #Budget 2019 has in Store for the Agriculture Sector? Here's Govt's Big Announcement for Farmers

India's most troubled sector doesn't need quick fixes anymore, will #Budget 2019 take the sector towards the resolution it has been yearning for
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read