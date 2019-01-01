My Queue

Pizza Hut

Franchises

Considering a Yum! Brands franchise? Take a look at the company's first-quarter earnings.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
5 Things You Need to Know Before You Buy a Pizza Hut Franchise

The pizza delivery giant is one of the most expansive franchises in the world. Is it a good investment for you?
Matthew McCreary | 5 min read
Toyota and Pizza Hut Team Up on Self-Driving Pizza-Delivery Vehicle

At CES, the automaker unveiled a new autonomous van called the e-Palette.
Lydia Belanger | 2 min read
Pizza Hut Made a Parka to Keep You as Warm as its Pizzas

You'll probably never get your hands on one, though.
David Lumb | 1 min read
Pizza Hut Rolls Out Crazy Shoes That Order Pizza

But you guessed it: It's a marketing ploy.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read

Pizza Hut Debuts Playable DJ Pizza Box
Pizza Hut

Google isn't the only company that can make cardboard cool.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Facing Slumping Sales in India, McDonald's Makes Rare Change to Big Mac
Franchises

India holds lots of potential for fast food chains, but new competitors have forced big eateries to keep things fresh.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
Good at Math? You Could Win a Whole Lot of 'Pi' From Pizza Hut.
Pizza Hut

The chain is celebrating National Pi Day with a contest to solve three challenging math problems.
John Kell | 2 min read
Pizza Hut Launches a Line of Pizza-Themed Apparel
Franchises

Pizza Hut is just one of the many fast food franchises trying to attract a younger demographic with quirky merchandise.
Lindsay Friedman | 3 min read
The Top 20 Fast-Food Franchises of 2016
Franchises

Where does your favorite chain rank?
Carly Okyle | 6 min read
Yum Brands, Parent Company of Taco Bell and KFC, Is Spinning Off Its China Business
Yum Brands

The company's China unit has been beset by food scandals and marketing missteps.
Reuters | 3 min read
Entrepreneurial Lessons From Nearly 50 Years in the Pizza Business
Franchise Players

In 1966, Bill Walsh started working at Pizza Hut for less than a dollar per hour and unlimited beer refills. Today, he's the president of a company that owns 106 restaurants.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Can You Guess Which 2 Presidential Candidates Inspired Pizza Hut Commercials in the '90s?
Politics

The 2016 election is shaping up to be pretty cheesy.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
De Blasio Backs Off Proposed Uber Cap -- Your Weekly News
Weekly News Roundup

Plus: America's oldest Pizza Hut closes, teaching us the importance of changing consumer tastes.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
The Longest-Running Pizza Hut in America Is Closing Up Shop
Pizza Hut

After nearly 55 years in business, the Manhattan, Kan., location is shutting down.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Pizza Hut

While college students in Wichita, Kansas, Frank and Dan Carney were approached by a family friend with the idea of opening a pizza parlor. Inspired, the brothers borrowed $600 from their mother, purchased secondhand equipment and rented a small building on a busy intersection in their hometown. With that, the first Pizza Hut opened its doors in 1958. Just a year later, the company incorporated and the first franchise opened in Topeka.

More than 50 years later, Pizza Hut has locations throughout the world serving its specialty pizzas. Pizza Hut is owned by Yum! Brands, parent company of A&W Restaurants, KFC, Long John Silver's and Taco Bell.

Pizza Hut is ranked #10 on Entrepreneur's 2013 Franchise 500® listing.

