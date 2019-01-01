While college students in Wichita, Kansas, Frank and Dan Carney were approached by a family friend with the idea of opening a pizza parlor. Inspired, the brothers borrowed $600 from their mother, purchased secondhand equipment and rented a small building on a busy intersection in their hometown. With that, the first Pizza Hut opened its doors in 1958. Just a year later, the company incorporated and the first franchise opened in Topeka.

More than 50 years later, Pizza Hut has locations throughout the world serving its specialty pizzas. Pizza Hut is owned by Yum! Brands, parent company of A&W Restaurants, KFC, Long John Silver's and Taco Bell.

Pizza Hut is ranked #10 on Entrepreneur's 2013 Franchise 500® listing.

