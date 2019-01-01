My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Plagiarism

White House Statement Copied an Entire Paragraph From an Exxon Mobil Press Release
White House

White House Statement Copied an Entire Paragraph From an Exxon Mobil Press Release

The White House statement included minor deviations from the original, such as changing 'U.S.' to 'United States.'
Mark Abadi | 3 min read
Can There Be Plagiarism In Marketing?

Can There Be Plagiarism In Marketing?

Truly unique ideas are all but impossible but you make any idea your own by putting your brand's spin on it.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
Udemy Addresses Criticism Over Its Handling of Pirated Content

Udemy Addresses Criticism Over Its Handling of Pirated Content

The company will review its copyright processes.
Laura Entis | 4 min read