My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Planet Fitness

The Top 10 Best Franchises to Open in 2019
Franchise 500

The Top 10 Best Franchises to Open in 2019

Here's everything you need to know about the top franchises to open from the 'Entrepreneur' Franchise 500.
Entrepreneur Staff | 8 min read
#7 on the Franchise 500: Planet Fitness Plans to Dominate the Fitness World

#7 on the Franchise 500: Planet Fitness Plans to Dominate the Fitness World

The #7 company on our Franchise 500 list has learned exactly what its customers want -- and how to deliver.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
How the CEO of Planet Fitness, Which Counts 10 Million Members, Went From Front Desk Clerk to Top Exec

How the CEO of Planet Fitness, Which Counts 10 Million Members, Went From Front Desk Clerk to Top Exec

Planet Fitness CEO Chris Rondeau shares what more than 25 years of working at the same company has taught him and the only leadership book he's ever read.
Rose Leadem | 14 min read
The Work Behind Fast-Growing Franchises

The Work Behind Fast-Growing Franchises

Quick overexpansion is easy. But preparing for strong, lasting growth? That's harder.
Jason Daley | 7 min read
How Planet Fitness Aims to Become the McDonald's of Gym Franchises

How Planet Fitness Aims to Become the McDonald's of Gym Franchises

Affordable, streamlined and closing in on 1,000 locations – can Chris Rondeau turn Planet Fitness into a mega-chain of McGyms?
Kate Taylor | 5 min read