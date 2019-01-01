There are no Videos in your queue.
The 35 felony charges against Adam Zucker include money laundering and grand theft by embezzlement.
PlantLab CEO Adam Zucker said he'd been dealing with a 'catastrophic' personal issue for more than a week when his staff was unable to contact him. The time coincides with the arrest and incarceration of a person by the same name on embezzlement charges.
PlantLab says its CEO, Adam Zucker -- a former colleague of celebrity chef Matthew Kenney -- is unreachable. They've canceled all upcoming classes.
