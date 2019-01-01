My Queue

plantlab

CEO of Culinary School PlantLab Charged With Embezzling $2.4 Million
The 35 felony charges against Adam Zucker include money laundering and grand theft by embezzlement.
Hayden Field | 7 min read
CEO of Culinary School Who 'Disappeared' Appears to Have Spent a Week in Jail

PlantLab CEO Adam Zucker said he'd been dealing with a 'catastrophic' personal issue for more than a week when his staff was unable to contact him. The time coincides with the arrest and incarceration of a person by the same name on embezzlement charges.
Hayden Field | 9 min read
The CEO of a Culinary School Is Missing. Students Are Now on the Hook for Thousands Paid in Tuition.

PlantLab says its CEO, Adam Zucker -- a former colleague of celebrity chef Matthew Kenney -- is unreachable. They've canceled all upcoming classes.
Hayden Field | 5 min read