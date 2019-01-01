My Queue

Opportunity That Lies in Managing Indian Sports Personalities & Properties
Sports

Sport offers a quite unique platform to tell some of the most incredible stories of human courage, endurance, and triumph
Namrata Parekh | 5 min read
Israeli Firms Are Putting New U.S. Small Businesses on The Map

Solopreneurs need all the help they can get. These three companies deliver small-businesses with the services they need to do their best.
Cynthia Johnson | 6 min read
This Kashmiri Entrepreneur Wants the World To Remember his State for its Art

"The ambiguity in someone's mind about the genuineness of a product has cost artisans a lot of buyers."
Sanchita Dash | 6 min read
Technology and Media a Mix That Hate Rules

Media and technology is a very powerful mix as it has the power to topple a government
Abhishek Chauhan | 3 min read
How to Use Blogging To Build Social Media Marketing Strategy

Once you set your goal, the next thing you should concentrate on is finalizing your weekly content plan
Subhasis Chatterjee | 4 min read

#4 Ways Auto-finance Start-ups are Making a Fortune in India
Automobile

Alternative lending platforms are offering loans to individuals and fleet owners
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
It's Time To Digitize Your Medical Records
Electronic Medical Records

EMR is a digital version that documents patient's medical history, data gets added with every visit to a physician
Panduranga Rao | 4 min read
How to Position Your SaaS Business For a Platform Sell
SaaS

It's not about selling feeds and speeds, but selling value to enterprises.
Kyle York | 7 min read
How to Use Fiverr and Skyrocket Your Startup's Growth
Freelancers

Do you know about this site? If not, and you work as a freelancer, then you should.
Nathan Resnick | 4 min read
5 Opportunities Born of Creating Content for Free
Content Marketing

Writing for large publications can seem discouraging until the benefits start to roll in.
Tyler Leslie | 5 min read
5 Elements Your Website Needs If You Want to Be a Thought Leader
Branding

Define your brand first, then translate it to your website with these tips.
Karen Tiber Leland | 7 min read
Tips on outsourcing usability testing tools
Technology

Enterprises testing services – User Acceptance Testing (UAT) to evaluate the viability of web and mobile platforms for business purposes
Percy Hiloo | 6 min read