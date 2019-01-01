My Queue

Playboy

Inspirational Quotes

The controversial founder of the magazine that aimed to be a sophisticated publication where readers could find nude photos died at 91 yesterday.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
After more than 60 years of publishing nude photos of women, the magazine is changing tactics.
Sarah Whitten | 1 min read
People won't be lying when they say 'I read it for the articles,' if they read it at all.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
How Scott Flanders is cleaning up an aging American empire by leaning on its legacy and pushing its digital potential.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 13 min read
Here's what you can learn from brands that are still going strong more than 50 years after their founding.
Dan S. Kennedy | 6 min read