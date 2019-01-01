My Queue

poaching

Elon Musk Is Poaching 'The Onion' Staff for a Comedy Project
Elon Musk Is Poaching 'The Onion' Staff for a Comedy Project

We'd say it's an odd turn, but ... it's Elon.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Don't Bid for Prima Donnas When You Can Develop In-House Talent

Don't Bid for Prima Donnas When You Can Develop In-House Talent

While that superstar you just paid top dollar for is waiting for the next better offer, somebody on your team worries they are going nowhere.
William Bauer | 4 min read
8 Types of Photos You Should Never Use on Your LinkedIn Profile

8 Types of Photos You Should Never Use on Your LinkedIn Profile

You could get passed over on LinkedIn if your headshot stinks. Put your best face forward on the popular professional networking hub by not making these common and comical profile faux pas.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
6 Ways to Prevent Your Talented New Hire From Getting Poached

6 Ways to Prevent Your Talented New Hire From Getting Poached

Reneged offers are on the rise for some who have barely even started a job. Here's what you can do to minimize the odds of that happening to you.
Jessica Gilmartin | 4 min read
Jawbone Accuses Fitbit of Stealing Confidential Company Information Via Poached Employees

Jawbone Accuses Fitbit of Stealing Confidential Company Information Via Poached Employees

Earlier this year, according to the suit, Fitbit contacted one-third of Jawbone's workforce -- several of whom downloaded sensitive documents before being hired away.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read

Apple Sued Over Alleged Employee Poaching
Legal Issues

Apple Sued Over Alleged Employee Poaching

An electric-car battery maker says Apple lured away some of the company's top engineers to build a large-scale battery division.
Reuters | 4 min read