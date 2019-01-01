My Queue

Pokémon

Upcoming Pokémon Game on Nintendo Switch Hopes to Capture Huge Mobile Fan Base of 'Pokémon Go'
Video Games

The developer of the upcoming 'Pokémon Let's Go' is incentivizing players of the smartphone phenomenon to become customers of the Nintendo console.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
Beware of Google's Location Tracker & Pokemon Go is Back: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Nidhi Singh | 1 min read
Pokémon Go Fest Was a Disaster

Attendees -- some of whom traveled far distances to get there -- were met with widespread network problems, which prevented many from being able to play the game.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
3 Amazing Effects of Pokémon Go, Which Is Now a Year Old

The augmented reality game continues to be a big deal.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
Nintendo Shipped 2.74 Million Switch Units in Its First Month

Total beats its pre-launch goal while 3DS continues to sell well thanks to new Pokémon games.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read

More From This Topic

AR Games Like 'Pokémon Go' Need a Permit in Milwaukee
Laws

City officials say gym trainers left a big mess while hunting down Pikachus and Snorlaxes.
Stefanie Fogel | 2 min read
The 16 Most Shocking Moments of 2016
2016

Bye-bye 2016 -- can't say we'll miss you.
Rose Leadem | 11 min read
Nintendo in Risky Mobile Games Push With Paid Super Mario Launch on iPhones
Nintendo

A lot is riding for the Japanese company on Super Mario Run, which is being released in 151 countries and regions on Thursday.
Reuters | 4 min read
Don't Miss the 'Pokémon Go' Halloween Event -- It Could Get You Back Into the Game
Pokémon

Things just got more spooky.
Alex Perry | 2 min read
What Pokémon Go Can Teach You About Creating Buzz
Pokémon

An interactive experience can boost audience engagement. Are you thinking how to incorporate one?
AJ Agrawal | 5 min read
3 Ways to Use Geolocation to Increase Revenue
Geolocation

Location-based features in mobile apps are increasingly appealing to young consumers. Just look at Pokémon GO.
Anthony Nicalo | 5 min read
5 Content Strategy Lessons Pokémon Go Can Teach You.
Pokémon

This sensation is more than a fun game. It teaches you how to do your content strategy the right way.
Yatin Khulbe | 6 min read
Everything You Need to Know About Pokémon Go, the App That Earned $200 Million in its First Month
Pokémon

Search no further, we have compiled the good, the bad and the ugly of the mobile sensation.
Grace Reader | 9 min read
Pokémon Go Has Exposed Hacker Subculture and a Personal Moral Dilemma
Pokémon

The charm of Pokemon Go is that you wander searching in the real world, except hackers have already figured out how to search without leaving home. Is that cheating?
Peter Gasca | 6 min read
4 Ways To Increase Business Deliverables With Pokémon GO
Business

If you offer players a station to recharge while they are out chasing Pokémons, you could be building a great business.
Katie Embry | 5 min read