My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Poker

5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the World Series of Poker
Lessons

5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the World Series of Poker

Business, like poker, requires skill to capitalize on luck.
Deep Patel | 5 min read
Straight Talk: What a Lifelong Love of Poker Taught Me About Business

Straight Talk: What a Lifelong Love of Poker Taught Me About Business

Poker is a high-wire act that any CEO could recognize. You're managing risk at all times, and you're making decisions based on insufficient information.
Zach Ferres | 7 min read
4 Tricks for Negotiating Like a Poker Pro

4 Tricks for Negotiating Like a Poker Pro

Never let your face give away what cards you're holding.
Carol Roth | 4 min read
6 Ways Playing Poker Can Help You in Business (and 2 Ways It Can't)

6 Ways Playing Poker Can Help You in Business (and 2 Ways It Can't)

Many skills needed in the game of poker translate well into being an entrepreneur. A couple don't.
John Roa | 5 min read
How Poker Is Like the Startup World, From a Real Pro

How Poker Is Like the Startup World, From a Real Pro

The legendary poker pro Erik Seidel has found success. His path should resonate with many startup founders.
Jason Saltzman | 6 min read

More From This Topic

This Sales Secret Can Help You Conquer Aggressive Negotiators
Sales Strategies

This Sales Secret Can Help You Conquer Aggressive Negotiators

The next time you encounter a buyer or seller who strongly insists on a certain point, pick at it and take advantage.
Grant Cardone | 4 min read
The World's No. 1 Poker Player on Winning, Losing and Staying Sane in High-Stress Situations
Poker

The World's No. 1 Poker Player on Winning, Losing and Staying Sane in High-Stress Situations

With more than $8.8 million in live earnings, 25-year-old poker champ Dan Smith knows a little something about playing to win.
Dan Smith | 4 min read
5 Powerful Poker Tips That Shaped an Engineer Turned Executive
Leadership Qualities

5 Powerful Poker Tips That Shaped an Engineer Turned Executive

A tech professional was not picking up on essential people cues. Playing cards cured him.
Peter S. Cohan | 5 min read
What Successful Poker Players and Entrepreneurs Have in Common
Leadership Qualities

What Successful Poker Players and Entrepreneurs Have in Common

Managing the risk properly is the challenge. Use the right intelligence to make your moves.
Diana Kander | 4 min read
How to Win the Game of Life
Success

How to Win the Game of Life

To win at poker, consistently make the right bets on the right cards. Winning in business -- and in life -- is exactly the same.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
How Hiring and Firing Employees Is Just Like Poker
Growth Strategies

How Hiring and Firing Employees Is Just Like Poker

When do you go 'all in' on talent or fold the hand you are dealt?
Adam Toren | 4 min read