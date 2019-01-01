There are no Videos in your queue.
Business, like poker, requires skill to capitalize on luck.
Poker is a high-wire act that any CEO could recognize. You're managing risk at all times, and you're making decisions based on insufficient information.
Never let your face give away what cards you're holding.
Many skills needed in the game of poker translate well into being an entrepreneur. A couple don't.
The legendary poker pro Erik Seidel has found success. His path should resonate with many startup founders.
The next time you encounter a buyer or seller who strongly insists on a certain point, pick at it and take advantage.
With more than $8.8 million in live earnings, 25-year-old poker champ Dan Smith knows a little something about playing to win.
A tech professional was not picking up on essential people cues. Playing cards cured him.
Managing the risk properly is the challenge. Use the right intelligence to make your moves.
To win at poker, consistently make the right bets on the right cards. Winning in business -- and in life -- is exactly the same.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
