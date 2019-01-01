My Queue

PolicyBazaar

How Foreign Investors Gave a New Life to These 10 Indian Unicorns
Investments

Indian unicorns are making noise globally, attracting big sharks of investment world
Aastha Singal | 5 min read
Here's How SoftBank Controls India's Unicorns

While Indians can be happy about the growing number of Indian unicorns, it's actually the world's largest technology investment firm Softbank that can claim to be a part of their success
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
The New Indian Unicorn - PolicyBazaar & Xiaomi Breaks OnePlus' Record: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Sanchita Dash | 1 min read
The Latest to Join the Club of Indian Unicorns: PolicyBazaar

PolicyBazaar is the first in the insurance sector to get a place in the celebrated unicorn club
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read