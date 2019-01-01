My Queue

Forerunner For Innovation-after Technology, Priyank Kharge Eyes Social Innovation
Forerunner For Innovation-after Technology, Priyank Kharge Eyes Social Innovation

From departments of the government to various public schemes, technology can change the functioning of it all
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
Not a Happy New Year for CEOs from Across the World

Not a Happy New Year for CEOs from Across the World

The global business ecosystem this year witnessed a number of high profile resignations following some or the other controversy.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
This is How the Maharashtra Government is Redefining the Start-up Ecosystem in the State

This is How the Maharashtra Government is Redefining the Start-up Ecosystem in the State

The government has decided to support MSMEs through small-scale industry centers which will include incubation centers, research and development spaces, technology labs and will be built near Mumbai
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Importance of Data Security in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

Importance of Data Security in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

Policymakers need to look at standardization of digital health records by identifying a systematic approach to IT in healthcare
Ashim Roy | 4 min read