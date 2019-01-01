There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
policymakers
Government
From departments of the government to various public schemes, technology can change the functioning of it all
The global business ecosystem this year witnessed a number of high profile resignations following some or the other controversy.
The government has decided to support MSMEs through small-scale industry centers which will include incubation centers, research and development spaces, technology labs and will be built near Mumbai
Policymakers need to look at standardization of digital health records by identifying a systematic approach to IT in healthcare
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?