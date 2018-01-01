Politics
Legal Marijuana
Marijuana in Maine: Slow Motion Crawl Toward Adult-Use Sales
An obstructionist governor has drastically slowed the already complicated process of creating a regulatory structure from scratch.
Politics
As Michigan Awaits Millions in Marijuana Tax Revenue, Massachusetts Still Waits
A tales of taxes in both states reveals the frustrations and benefits of legalizing recreational marijuana.
Politics
Utah State Senator Live Streams Taking Gummies for First Time
"I don't think there's a senator that's used marijuana," he says. Then he uses marijuana.
Legal Marijuana
Latest Gallup Poll Finds a Big Majority of Americans Support Legal Marijuana
But when will the politicians we elect actually do the legalizing?
week in weed
This Week in Weed: Canada 'Okays' Public Smoking!
Ontario loosens up consumption laws, a lobster pound is in hot water, and pro-pot political candidates.
Politics
Denver Mayor Who Opposed Legal Marijuana Now Celebrates It
The Mile High City has seen record sales and low crime. What's not to like?
Politics
5 Conservatives Who Are Pro-Cannabis
It's not just liberals advocating for weed. Some surprising figures on the right are fighting for pot rights.
Politics
The U.S. Senate Voted to Legalize Hemp. And Hemp Won.
The Farm Bill legalizes the cultivation, processing, and sale of industrial hemp.
Politics
Oklahoma Legalizes Medical Marijuana
They become the 30th state in the US to do so.
Politics
Trump Says He'll "Probably" Back New Marijuana Bill
The STATES act is one of the rare bills with bipartisan support, but it it good for entrepreneurs?
Cannabis
Senators Press Legislation to End DEA 'Meddling' In States That Legalize Medical Marijuana
The bipartisan group wants states and scientific research to determine the future of medicinal cannabis.