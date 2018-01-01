Politics

As Michigan Awaits Millions in Marijuana Tax Revenue, Massachusetts Still Waits
Politics

As Michigan Awaits Millions in Marijuana Tax Revenue, Massachusetts Still Waits

A tales of taxes in both states reveals the frustrations and benefits of legalizing recreational marijuana.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
Utah State Senator Live Streams Taking Gummies for First Time
Politics

Utah State Senator Live Streams Taking Gummies for First Time

"I don't think there's a senator that's used marijuana," he says. Then he uses marijuana.
Jonathan Small | 2 min read
Latest Gallup Poll Finds a Big Majority of Americans Support Legal Marijuana
Legal Marijuana

But when will the politicians we elect actually do the legalizing?
Peter Page | 3 min read

But when will the politicians we elect actually do the legalizing?
Peter Page | 3 min read
This Week in Weed: Canada 'Okays' Public Smoking!
week in weed

This Week in Weed: Canada 'Okays' Public Smoking!

Ontario loosens up consumption laws, a lobster pound is in hot water, and pro-pot political candidates.
Conrad Martin | 2 min read
Denver Mayor Who Opposed Legal Marijuana Now Celebrates It
Politics

Denver Mayor Who Opposed Legal Marijuana Now Celebrates It

The Mile High City has seen record sales and low crime. What's not to like?
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
5 Conservatives Who Are Pro-Cannabis
Politics

5 Conservatives Who Are Pro-Cannabis

It's not just liberals advocating for weed. Some surprising figures on the right are fighting for pot rights.
Suzannah Weiss | 4 min read
The U.S. Senate Voted to Legalize Hemp. And Hemp Won.
Politics

The U.S. Senate Voted to Legalize Hemp. And Hemp Won.

The Farm Bill legalizes the cultivation, processing, and sale of industrial hemp.
Jonathan Small | 2 min read
Oklahoma Legalizes Medical Marijuana
Politics

Oklahoma Legalizes Medical Marijuana

They become the 30th state in the US to do so.
Jonathan Small | 2 min read
Trump Says He'll "Probably" Back New Marijuana Bill
Politics

Trump Says He'll "Probably" Back New Marijuana Bill

The STATES act is one of the rare bills with bipartisan support, but it it good for entrepreneurs?
Jonathan Small | 5 min read
Senators Press Legislation to End DEA 'Meddling' In States That Legalize Medical Marijuana
Cannabis

The bipartisan group wants states and scientific research to determine the future of medicinal cannabis.
dispensaries.com | 4 min read

The bipartisan group wants states and scientific research to determine the future of medicinal cannabis.
dispensaries.com | 4 min read
