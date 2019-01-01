Pop Culture

My Queue

How 'Bachelorette' Star Kaitlyn Bristowe Leveraged Reality TV Fame Into Multiple Successful Businesses
How 'Bachelorette' Star Kaitlyn Bristowe Leveraged Reality TV Fame Into Multiple Successful Businesses

Her post-'Bachelor' mission is building brands that make women feel empowered.
Nina Zipkin | 13 min read
(Podcast) Simpsons' Star Yeardley Smith Shares Why You Should Never Let the Pursuit of Perfection Get in the Way of Enjoying the Ride

(Podcast) Simpsons' Star Yeardley Smith Shares Why You Should Never Let the Pursuit of Perfection Get in the Way of Enjoying the Ride

The actress, producer and entrepreneur shares what she's learned about failure and figuring out where you thrive.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
Jada Pinkett Smith on the Persistence and Passion That Drives Her as an Entrepreneur

Jada Pinkett Smith on the Persistence and Passion That Drives Her as an Entrepreneur

The actress and businesswoman shares her insights about success, creative collaborations and self-care
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
4 Entrepreneurial Lessons From the 2019 Golden Globes

4 Entrepreneurial Lessons From the 2019 Golden Globes

Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh hosted the lively awards show.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
'Hamilton' Makes History With More Than $4 Million Holiday Week

'Hamilton' Makes History With More Than $4 Million Holiday Week

The award-winning musical broke Broadway records with its highest ever grossing week.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read

Watch James Corden Celebrate the Holiday Season with Everyone From Migos to Paul McCartney
Watch James Corden Celebrate the Holiday Season with Everyone From Migos to Paul McCartney

'Tis the season for the 'Late Late Show' host's Christmas Carpool Karaoke.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
10 Incredible and Surprising Facts About Disney
10 Incredible and Surprising Facts About Disney

The entertainment giant and the startup world aren't as far apart as you might think.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
The Co-Founder of This Celebrity-Favorite Subscription Box Shares Why Failure Is So Important for Success

The Co-Founder of This Celebrity-Favorite Subscription Box Shares Why Failure Is So Important for Success

FabFitFun's Katie Kitchens reveals what keeps her going during tough moments.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
Will Snap's New Original Series Help the Company Bounce Back After a Tough Year?
Will Snap's New Original Series Help the Company Bounce Back After a Tough Year?

A recent leaked memo from CEO and co-founder Evan Spiegel laid out the path forward for the business.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Is Taylor Swift Too Big to Fail?
Is Taylor Swift Too Big to Fail?

After years of political silence, the singer went public with a big statement.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
8 Inspiring Quotes From Legendary Singer Aretha Franklin
8 Inspiring Quotes From Legendary Singer Aretha Franklin

Honoring the Queen of Soul, who died on Thursday.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Spider-Man Co-Creator Steve Ditko
What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Spider-Man Co-Creator Steve Ditko

The famed cartoonist is dead at 90.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
3 Branding Success Secrets Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Beyoncé
3 Branding Success Secrets Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Beyoncé

Take notes.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
How These Twentysomething Triple Threat Sisters Connect with 3 Million Subscribers and Counting
How These Twentysomething Triple Threat Sisters Connect with 3 Million Subscribers and Counting

Veronica and Vanessa Merrell want to give their fans an inside look at their lives.
Nina Zipkin | 7 min read
4 Super Business Lessons From Marvel's Decade of Box Office Success
4 Super Business Lessons From Marvel's Decade of Box Office Success

The comic book company has released its biggest movie so far this weekend.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read