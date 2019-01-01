My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Popcorn

When Her Mother Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer, She Started a Popcorn Company to Raise Money for Research

When Her Mother Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer, She Started a Popcorn Company to Raise Money for Research

Lauren Mariel started Live Love Pop in 2013 and now sells snacks in around 10,000 stores.
Stephen J. Bronner | 7 min read
Franchise Players: How This Popcorn Franchisee Gets Business Popping

Franchise Players: How This Popcorn Franchisee Gets Business Popping

Melanie Kittrell knows that people love popcorn. So, she's working to find new ways to sell it to eager customers.
Kate Taylor | 6 min read