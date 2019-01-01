My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Pope Francis

Taylor Swift and Pope Francis Have at Least 1 Thing in Common. Can You Guess What?
Leadership

Taylor Swift and Pope Francis Have at Least 1 Thing in Common. Can You Guess What?

You can teach yourself how to be a leader. Just take notes on -- yes, we're putting their names together -- the pop singer and the pope.
Daniel Wesley | 6 min read
Read Pope Francis's Empowering Ted Talk Here

Read Pope Francis's Empowering Ted Talk Here

The spiritual leader shares his views on unity, equality, humility and more.
Entrepreneur Staff | 11 min read
How Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Approaches Every Problem -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

How Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Approaches Every Problem -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: The Pope is joining Instagram.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
Instagram CEO Meets With the Pope to Discuss the Power of Images

Instagram CEO Meets With the Pope to Discuss the Power of Images

Kevin Systrom presented a book of 10 images from the photo sharing platform to Pope Francis.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
How a Rule Change by Pope Francis Gives a Lesson in Leadership to All

How a Rule Change by Pope Francis Gives a Lesson in Leadership to All

The Pope knows what he believes, is clear about his intentions and isn't afraid to fight.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Google's Eric Schmidt Has Just 15 Minutes With the Pope This Friday
Google

Google's Eric Schmidt Has Just 15 Minutes With the Pope This Friday

We don't know what they will be discussing, but the Vatican has been increasingly tech-savvy during Francis's tenure.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
3 Infallible Principles for Personal Branding From Pope Francis
Personal Branding

3 Infallible Principles for Personal Branding From Pope Francis

The more you take a sincere interest in other people, the more esteemed you become.
David Hagenbuch | 4 min read
The Pope's Visit Could Delay New iPhone Deliveries in New York
Apple

The Pope's Visit Could Delay New iPhone Deliveries in New York

The arrival of Pope Francis in the Big Apple could put a damper on the other big Apple's iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus launch.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Watch This Business Owner Risk Arrest to Get His Product Into the Hands of a 'Celebrity'
Celebrity Endorsement

Watch This Business Owner Risk Arrest to Get His Product Into the Hands of a 'Celebrity'

When in Rome, er, Naples ...
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Red Robin Promises Free Lenten Crab Cake Burger If Pope Francis Visits
Pope Francis

Red Robin Promises Free Lenten Crab Cake Burger If Pope Francis Visits

The burger chain has officially invited the pope over for lunch.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
We Are Flawed, Erring Humans. Don't Blame Google.
Leadership

We Are Flawed, Erring Humans. Don't Blame Google.

Google is being forced to erase the worst of who we are. We should be embracing that side of us.
Ray Hennessey | 4 min read
The 7 Management Lessons of Pope Francis
Leadership

The 7 Management Lessons of Pope Francis

A year into sitting on the Throne of Peter, Pope Francis has proven to be a valuable example of enlightened leadership.
Ray Hennessey | 7 min read