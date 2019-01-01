There are no Videos in your queue.
popotes
Varias firmas se han sumado a la tendencia global de decirle adiós a las pajillas desechables.
El Congreso del estado de Jalisco presentará una iniciativa para tratar de disminuir el uso de plásticos, unicel y popotes.
En México, una persona usa un popote cada cinco días, según la Anipac, lo que significa 73 popotes al año.
Los popotes de plástico serán sustituidos por una nueva tapa reciclable sin popote, así como por opciones de popotes hechos con materiales alternativos para 2020.
