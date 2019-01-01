My Queue

popotes

Otra marca que les dice adiós: Nestlé quitará los popotes de plástico de sus productos
popotes

Otra marca que les dice adiós: Nestlé quitará los popotes de plástico de sus productos

Varias firmas se han sumado a la tendencia global de decirle adiós a las pajillas desechables.
Alto Nivel | 1 min read
Jalisco quiere evitar el uso de popotes y plásticos

Jalisco quiere evitar el uso de popotes y plásticos

El Congreso del estado de Jalisco presentará una iniciativa para tratar de disminuir el uso de plásticos, unicel y popotes.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read
No usar popotes no es la solución: industria del plástico

No usar popotes no es la solución: industria del plástico

En México, una persona usa un popote cada cinco días, según la Anipac, lo que significa 73 popotes al año.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read
Starbucks eliminará los popotes a escala global

Starbucks eliminará los popotes a escala global

Los popotes de plástico serán sustituidos por una nueva tapa reciclable sin popote, así como por opciones de popotes hechos con materiales alternativos para 2020.
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read