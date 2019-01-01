My Queue

Starbucks to Block Public Wi-Fi Porn in 2019
Starbucks to Block Public Wi-Fi Porn in 2019

The coffee company promised to look into content filtering for its US locations back in 2016, but nothing has happened yet. Now a petition with over 26,000 signatures seems to have spurred Starbucks into action.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Facebook Announces New Policies Regarding Names, Nudity and Controversial Content

Facebook Announces New Policies Regarding Names, Nudity and Controversial Content

Regulating shares among its 1.4 billion users across the world can be a slippery slope, the social network said.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Playboy CEO: Nudity Could Completely Vanish From the Brand

Playboy CEO: Nudity Could Completely Vanish From the Brand

How Scott Flanders is cleaning up an aging American empire by leaning on its legacy and pushing its digital potential.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 13 min read