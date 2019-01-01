My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

porsche

Porsche Is Giving Their Dealerships the 'Disneyland' Treatment, and It's a Great Lesson in Adapting to Consumer Trends
Customer Engagement

Porsche Is Giving Their Dealerships the 'Disneyland' Treatment, and It's a Great Lesson in Adapting to Consumer Trends

As the auto-buying industry evolves, the German carmaker is turning a visit to the dealer into an immersive, interactive experience.
Patrick Carone | 5 min read
Apple Hires Porsche Racecar Engineer

Apple Hires Porsche Racecar Engineer

Alexander Hitzinger is quoted as saying he wanted to do something, 'which has a significant and direct impact on society' but stopped short of confirming he now worked at Apple.
Reuters | 1 min read
Elon Musk Tells Tesla Competitors to Bring It On

Elon Musk Tells Tesla Competitors to Bring It On

Big-name challengers are nipping at the visionary entrepreneur's heels and he wants more.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read