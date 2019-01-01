portfolio

Do Downfalls in One Career Pave Way For the Other?
Careers

Do Downfalls in One Career Pave Way For the Other?

The aim and the target can be best focused on if you are free in your mind and can spare time and effort to pursue your inclination
Sania Gupta | 4 min read
#4 Mistakes that can Ruin Your Freelancing Career

#4 Mistakes that can Ruin Your Freelancing Career

Are you trying to speed up your freelancing career? Make sure that you aren't committing these mistakes.
Charu Mitra Dubey | 4 min read
What Metrics Makes a Successful Incubator?

What Metrics Makes a Successful Incubator?

Incubators must set a combination of success metrics which is relevant and in tandem with the objectives
Muthu Singaram and Prathistha Jain | 4 min read
What are the Strengths and Risks of Thematic Investing

What are the Strengths and Risks of Thematic Investing

Thematic investing is a unique approach to investing wherein the decision to invest is based on your understanding of the future of your ideas
Tejas Khoday | 4 min read