Chipotle Shuts Down Stores in Seattle and Portland After E. Coli Outbreak
Chipotle Shuts Down Stores in Seattle and Portland After E. Coli Outbreak

This is the third outbreak of food contamination at Chipotle restaurants since August.
Reuters | 4 min read
This Culinary Launchpad Is One of Only a Handful in Existence

This Culinary Launchpad Is One of Only a Handful in Existence

KitchenCru in Portland, Ore. is a palatable option for food businesses.
Michelle Goodman | 2 min read
The 10 Hottest Housing Markets for 2014

The 10 Hottest Housing Markets for 2014

Real-estate firm Zillow predicts the top 10 markets for growth and white-hot housing deals this year.
Laura Entis
Stumptown's Duane Sorenson, the Coffee Connoisseur

Stumptown's Duane Sorenson, the Coffee Connoisseur

This innovator elevated coffee to a level of appreciation on par with gourmet food and fine wine. An inside look at how the company helped launch a culture of coffee aficionados.
Jennifer Wang | 15+ min read