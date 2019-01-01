There are no Videos in your queue.
portugal
Entrepreneur Ecosystems
The new report details the state of the Portuguese entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem.
An Ernst & Young report commissioned by Microsoft shows there is room for growth.
StartupBlink ranks more than 125 countries and 950 cities according to their startup ecosystem strength.
Data from Observatório Infotrust shows an 11 percent increase in the number of new startups compared to the same period last year.
The UN lists Portugal as one of the countries with the 'highest degree of performance' in the world when referring to digital public services offered by the state.
Portugal is offering residency and eventual citizenship to investors, entrepreneurs and property buyers.
Europe's westernmost country isn't just a hot tourist destination.
