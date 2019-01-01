My Queue

Busting Myths Around Posh Laws
Laws

Ever since the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act was passed in 2013 (the "Act"), numerous myths around the Act have mushroomed
Antony Alex | 4 min read
Is There a #MeToo Moment at Your Workplace? Here is What You Need to Do

Is There a #MeToo Moment at Your Workplace? Here is What You Need to Do

The reported cases are just the tip of the major problem in the Indian startup and corporate ecosystem
Vanita D'souza | 5 min read