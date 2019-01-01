My Queue

Posicionamiento marca

Estas son las preguntas que debes hacerte para nombrar tu marca
Branding

Estas son las preguntas que debes hacerte para nombrar tu marca

Sigue estos tips para elegir un nombre memorable, fácil de pronunciar y que te diferencie de la competencia.
Lisa Girard | 6 min read
7 lecciones de negocios de Nescafé

7 lecciones de negocios de Nescafé

Fernando César Echegaray, director de mercadotecnia de Nescafé México, nos reveló algunos secretos detrás del éxito de esta marca.
Paulina Santibáñez Santibáñez | 7 min read
3 claves para enganchar a tu audiencia digital

3 claves para enganchar a tu audiencia digital

Jannis Rudzki, líder de comunicaciones digitales de Audi México, comparte algunos tips para crear un vínculo cercano con tu público.
Paulina Santibáñez Santibáñez | 6 min read