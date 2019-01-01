My Queue

Positive Thinking

9 Ways to Attract Good Energy Today and Every Day
Positive Thinking

9 Ways to Attract Good Energy Today and Every Day

Good energy can boost our feelings of well-being, dissolve feelings of anxiety and improve communication.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
The Life-Changing Effects of an Attitude of Gratitude

The Life-Changing Effects of an Attitude of Gratitude

When you practice more gratitude, you will see positivity ripple outwards.
Jack Canfield | 2 min read
Why Acting Positively Will Bring You More Business

Why Acting Positively Will Bring You More Business

If you maintain an upbeat mindset, you will start to to see your business change for the better.
Mike Phillips | 2 min read
Is It a Coincidence? The Specific Ways the Law of Attraction Can Influence Your Life.

Is It a Coincidence? The Specific Ways the Law of Attraction Can Influence Your Life.

Jack Canfield recommends acting and thinking the way you want your future to be like.
Jack Canfield | 2 min read
How to Be Positive (Willpower Not Required)

How to Be Positive (Willpower Not Required)

'Just be positive' is bad advice.
Ben Angel | 2 min read

More From This Topic

When You're Feeling Unmotivated, Remind Yourself to Be Grateful
Positive Thinking

When You're Feeling Unmotivated, Remind Yourself to Be Grateful

It can be helpful to realize that motivation can hit you at unconventional moments.
Peter Voogd | 2 min read
Slumps Are Part of the Game. Winning Requires Knowing How to Get Back on Track.
Ready For Anything

Slumps Are Part of the Game. Winning Requires Knowing How to Get Back on Track.

Problems and mistakes are always discouraging but success is all about learning and moving on smarter.
Grant Cardone | 4 min read
The 4 Cognitive Biases Entrepreneurs Should Avoid
Success Strategies

The 4 Cognitive Biases Entrepreneurs Should Avoid

Here's how to stop potentially problematic ways of thinking from becoming career blind spots.
Hayden Field | 7 min read
4 Ways Your Head Trash Is Stopping You From Making More Money
Positive Thinking

4 Ways Your Head Trash Is Stopping You From Making More Money

Are you your own worst enemy?
Noah St. John | 7 min read
How to Smash Mental Barriers and Reach the Level of Success You Crave
Positive Thinking

How to Smash Mental Barriers and Reach the Level of Success You Crave

If you believe a positive outcome is possible, you're more likely to take steps to achieve that outcome.
Emily Richett | 3 min read
The Power of a Positive Mindset
Positivity

The Power of a Positive Mindset

Develop your ability to keep the good thoughts in, and the initiative-killing bad thoughts out.
Brian Tracy | 2 min read
5 Things Entrepreneurs Do Mindlessly Every Day That Sabotage Their Success
Success

5 Things Entrepreneurs Do Mindlessly Every Day That Sabotage Their Success

Insidious habits could have you stuck in a rut. Break free by celebrating small wins and focusing on the big picture.
Melissa Dawn | 5 min read
How Your Imagination Can Help Improve Your Well-Being and Even Assist in Negotiations
Science of Success

How Your Imagination Can Help Improve Your Well-Being and Even Assist in Negotiations

It all comes down to the power of positive thinking.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
The Most Successful People Learn How to Focus on the Positive
Positive Thinking

The Most Successful People Learn How to Focus on the Positive

When you believe positive things will happen, you find a way to make this vision a reality.
Kathy Palokoff, Paul Eder and Raoul Davis | 7 min read
Success Comes When You've Mastered Your Mindset
Ready For Anything

Success Comes When You've Mastered Your Mindset

Success is a byproduct of the inner environment you create for yourself. Get that right, and success will follow.
Andrew D. Wittman | 5 min read