There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
posture
posture
Sitting at a computer all the time can put a lot of stress on our bodies.
The first impression informs how you're thought of well beyond the first moment, so get it right.
From handshake to stance to tone of voice, your physical alignment with the client's presentation helps you close the deal.
Are you sitting right now? You are? Then switch to a "high-powered" pose. It will do wonders for your confidence.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?