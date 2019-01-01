My Queue

Entrepreneurs Can Have a Direct Impact on the Eradication of Extreme Poverty in the World. Here's How.
Entrepreneurs Can Have a Direct Impact on the Eradication of Extreme Poverty in the World. Here's How.

Three researchers have illustrated how 'market-creating innovations' can solve failing economies and hunger worldwide.
9 min read
3 Ways Your Startup's Global Growth Can Help Combat Violent Extremism

3 Ways Your Startup's Global Growth Can Help Combat Violent Extremism

Involving your startup in the struggle against violent extremism benefits everyone, and it can even help your business grow.
Mina Chang | 6 min read
Street Business School, in Uganda: Entrepreneurship Is the Path out of Poverty

Street Business School, in Uganda: Entrepreneurship Is the Path out of Poverty

The school plans, by 2027, to train 1 million women living in poverty around the world to start their own fledgling businesses.
Devin Hibbard | 9 min read
This Nuance I Learned From Social Entrepreneurs Is Worth Your Time

This Nuance I Learned From Social Entrepreneurs Is Worth Your Time

To truly understand the opposite of poverty, you need to feel it.
Karthik Rajan | 4 min read
Sheryl Sandberg, Melinda Gates and Other Influencers Sign an Open Letter Declaring 'Poverty Is Sexist'

Sheryl Sandberg, Melinda Gates and Other Influencers Sign an Open Letter Declaring 'Poverty Is Sexist'

There are 86 high profile signatures on the letter, written by the ONE campaign, in honor of International Women's Day.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read

Is Internet Access a Human Right? Mark Zuckerberg Thinks So.
Is Internet Access a Human Right? Mark Zuckerberg Thinks So.

Zuckerberg recently told the United Nations every person is entitled to the economic, social and political benefits of Internet access.
John Rampton | 6 min read
Why You Need to Rally Behind #EntrepreneursUNite and Goal 8
Why You Need to Rally Behind #EntrepreneursUNite and Goal 8

Entrepreneurs are the key to meeting the United Nations goals for alleviating extreme poverty and creating hundreds of millions of jobs.
John Rampton | 4 min read
Is it Responsible for a Homeless Single Parent to Launch a Business?
Is it Responsible for a Homeless Single Parent to Launch a Business?

Entrepreneurs normally encourage people to stop at nothing to pursue their dreams. In this case, one entrepreneur isn't so sure.
Andrew Medal | 4 min read
8 Reasons Why You Don't Have Money
8 Reasons Why You Don't Have Money

Two hundred and fifty million people in the wealthiest country on the planet are barely making it. And you're probably one of them.
Grant Cardone | 4 min read
U.N. Foundation Taps Ashish Thakkar to Channel His Entrepreneurial Expertise Towards Humanitarianism
U.N. Foundation Taps Ashish Thakkar to Channel His Entrepreneurial Expertise Towards Humanitarianism

Thakkar, who founded a billion-dollar company in Uganda at age 15, has just been named chair of the U.N. Foundation's Global Entrepreneurs Council.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
These Chefs Just Raised $100,000 to Make Cheap, Healthy Fast Food
These Chefs Just Raised $100,000 to Make Cheap, Healthy Fast Food

A food truck legend and fine-dining restauranteur are trying to build a healthy restaurant that will truly compete with the fast-food biggies in terms of price and customers.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
How Social Franchising Is Bringing Jobs to the Developing World
How Social Franchising Is Bringing Jobs to the Developing World

The aid community is taking the efficiency and standardization of the franchise model any applying it toward philanthropic endeavors.
Jason Daley | 9 min read
Raising the Minimum Wage Isn't a Magic Bullet
Raising the Minimum Wage Isn't a Magic Bullet

The claim that increasing the minimum wage to $10.10 would slash poverty rates in half is overly simplistic.
Ray Hennessey | 6 min read