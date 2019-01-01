My Queue

power editor

¿Quieres anunciarte en Facebook? Estas dos herramientas te ayudarán
Social Media Marketing

¿Quieres anunciarte en Facebook? Estas dos herramientas te ayudarán

Si trabajas con campañas publicitarias en redes sociales seguramente conoces la herramienta que ofrece Facebook para crear y gestionar anuncios: Ads Manager. Pero, ¿qué hay del Power editor?
Marco Velázquez | 3 min read