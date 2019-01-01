My Queue

Power Market

The Man of Steel says the Best Way to Run a Company is to Take Minimum Borrowing
legacy business

Naveen Jindal, who grew JSPL from a small company to a conglomerate, advises against getting overambitious with loans
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Will Indian Government be Able to Meet its Renewable Energy Targets by 2022?

The Indian government has accorded a slew of incentives to propel the growth of the solar segment.
Saurabh Srivastava | 4 min read
Smarting Up The Power Grid

The 'Internet of Things' (IoT) devices will soon be able to communicate with the smart grid on deciding the most optimal time to use energy.
Sugandh Singh | 5 min read
Now Trade Power With Just A Tap

Mittal Group launches a one-of-its-kind Power Trading app
Ritu Kochar | 3 min read