Power Players

This Woman's Got Power: The Cast of 'Madam Secretary' Discusses What She Does With It

This Woman's Got Power: The Cast of 'Madam Secretary' Discusses What She Does With It

A panel at the Tribeca TV Festival discussed how a fictional character shows 'what could be' in the world of politics and diplomacy.
Joan Oleck | 7 min read
Meet the World's 10 Most Powerful Women

Meet the World's 10 Most Powerful Women

Seven of the world's 10 most powerful women are American, according to the Forbes list.
Lauren Lyons Cole | 2 min read
7 Habits of Highly-Effective Entrepreneurs

7 Habits of Highly-Effective Entrepreneurs

Here are the some interesting habits of famous entrepreneurs that can help give you starting points for your own successful daily routines.
Dev Tandon | 5 min read
Bill Gates and Warren Buffett Celebrate 25 Years of Billionaire Bromance

Bill Gates and Warren Buffett Celebrate 25 Years of Billionaire Bromance

Two of the world's richest businessmen are ringing in their silver anniversary today. Their friendship wasn't always 'Oreos for breakfast' and heart-to-heart calls. The mogul mates got off to an 'awkward start.'
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
How to Get Responses When You Email High-Level Contacts

How to Get Responses When You Email High-Level Contacts

Sometimes it's not what you know, but who -- even if you don't actually know them. Yet.
Brian Roberts | 5 min read

Elon Musk Personally Cancels 'Super Rude' Customer's Tesla Model X Order
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Personally Cancels 'Super Rude' Customer's Tesla Model X Order

Don't cross the Bel Air billionaire. He has the power to ban you.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
2016's Women to Watch
Women Entrepreneurs

2016's Women to Watch

These women are making their mark on the business world. If you don't know who they are, you will.
Entrepreneur Staff | 15+ min read
How a Startup Is Helping Retailers by Using Digital Tests in Physical Spaces
Startups

How a Startup Is Helping Retailers by Using Digital Tests in Physical Spaces

An NYC startup applies A/B testing -- common in the digital space -- to convert foot traffic to sales in brick-and-mortar stores.
Michael Frank | 3 min read
How Open Source is Changing The Landscape for Entrepreneurs
Technology

How Open Source is Changing The Landscape for Entrepreneurs

LittleBits CEO and Founder Ayah Bdeir explains the startup possibilities with an open source mentality.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Genius Co-Founder Reveals His 'Aha' Moment
Genius

Genius Co-Founder Reveals His 'Aha' Moment

Tom Lehman never saw himself as a coder. Nevertheless, he went on to launch the Brooklyn-based annotation platform.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
9 Business Leaders Who Shaped 2015
Innovators

9 Business Leaders Who Shaped 2015

The innovators make their mark in industries ranging from retail to music.
Jason Ankeny | 15+ min read
Littlebits Founder: Want Kids Excited About STEM? Make Sure Parents Aren't Intimidated.
Technology

Littlebits Founder: Want Kids Excited About STEM? Make Sure Parents Aren't Intimidated.

Ayah Bdeir thinks that parents are key advocates to learning more about technology.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
LittleBits Founder: To Boost Creativity, We Must Demystify Technology
Technology

LittleBits Founder: To Boost Creativity, We Must Demystify Technology

Ayah Bdeir believes that everyone can be an inventor but people can get intimidated by a lack of understanding.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Will.i.am: How the Hit Maker is Hitting Hard in Business
Entrepreneurs

Will.i.am: How the Hit Maker is Hitting Hard in Business

Rapper and producer will.i.am steered Black Eyed Peas to pop success by blurring the lines between bands and brands. Now he's applying the lessons he learned in the music business in an attempt to shake up the Silicon Valley status quo.
Jason Ankeny | 9 min read
Trello's CEO on the Surprising Benefit Cloud-Based Tools Bring
Radicals & Visionaries

Trello's CEO on the Surprising Benefit Cloud-Based Tools Bring

Michael Pryor shares what shifts when project management tools evolve.
Laura Entis | 6 min read